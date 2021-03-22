NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryville man has been arrested and charged with DWI after a single-vehicle crash south of Elmo on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dustyn Wilmes, 23, of Maryville, was arrested after a brief stay at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville following a wreck that occurred earlier in the day.
The report notes that the wreck occurred as a 2003 Chevrolet truck driven northbound by Wilmes crossed the centerline and traveled off the west side of State Route C a half mile south of Elmo. From there the vehicle struck the base of a bridge, went airborne, crossed a creek and struck an embankment, coming to a rest on its wheels.
Trooper C.P. Justice was assisted at the scene by Sgt. T.B. Ziegler and Trooper A.P. Mapel and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.
Wilmes was charged with DWI, failure to maintain right half of the roadway and not wearing a seatbelt.
The totaled vehicle was towed from the scene by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.