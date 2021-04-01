MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville man faces a class A felony assault charge after a woman told police he was responsible for her severe head injuries.
Courtney Eugene Austin, 38, was charged on March 19 with first-degree assault, in this case a class A felony.
According to the probable cause statement, police responded March 19 to a report of a woman who had suffered severe head injuries and was covered in blood. Officers said she was initially unable to speak, but later was able to say that Austin had been the one who inflicted the wounds.
She was taken to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, where doctors determined she had suffered several skull fractures and a brain bleed, apparently after having been struck by a blunt object. The woman was taken to another hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
According to Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian, the woman survived the attack and is now home again.
“We were uncertain that would be the case when we first got her to the hospital,” he said Wednesday in an email to The Forum.
Maryville Police Detective Ryan Glidden told The Forum on Wednesday morning that Austin was apprehended Thursday, March 25 by Kansas City Police Department officers about a week after he had taken the victim’s vehicle and fled to Kansas City, Missouri.
Glidden explained that through its investigation the Maryville Police Department was able to provide KCPD officers with a likely location Austin could be found. Austin was found and arrested in the vicinity of that location, still in possession of the victim’s vehicle, which he had taken from Maryville.
He said numerous law enforcement departments assisted at the scene, including the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Joseph Police Department, which utilized its mapping technology to help with the investigation.
Allison is currently being held in the Nodaway County Jail. His initial arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in Judge Robert Rice’s courtroom.
According to the probable cause statement, Austin was released from prison in Kansas on March 5.
Austin has been in and out of multiple jails since 2004, according to documents on the Kansas Department of Corrections website.
Some of those convicted offenses include: aggravated battery - bodily harm with deadly weapon in 2015 and multiple counts of theft in 2004, 2006 and 2007. In 2018, he was convicted for attempting to elude law enforcement officers and criminal possession of a weapon as a felon.