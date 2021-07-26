MARYVILLE, Mo. — A female Maryville juvenile was taken by Nodaway County EMS personnel to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, following a wreck on July 24.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred at 11:35 a.m., 5 miles north of Maryville on U.S. Highway 71 at Fairway Road.
Frederick A. Creamer, 36, of Maryville, Missouri, was driving eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Sentra on U.S. 71. Dakota L. Wray, 18, of Hopkins, was driving southbound in a 1999 Mercury Sable on Fairway Road. According to the report, Wray failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into Creamer’s path, causing Creamer to strike the right rear bumper of Wray’s vehicle. Creamer’s vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the roadway. Wray’s vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the roadway.
The report noted the injured female was not wearing a safety device. Creamer and Wray were listed as wearing seatbelts.
The Mercury sustained total damage. It was towed by family. The Nissan was moderately damaged and towed by Walker Body Shop and Towing.
Corporal B.E. Maudlin was assisted at the scene by Trooper A.M. Mapel, the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Nodaway County EMS personnel.