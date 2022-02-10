MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 14 new members on Monday.
School board member JR Kurz was the keynote speaker at the ceremony, held in the Lee & Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
In order to become a member of NHS, students must demonstrate high achievement in scholarship, service, leadership and character — the four pillars of the organization.
The 14 new inductees join the current roster of 17 students.
New inductees for 2022: Andrew Burns, Jewl Galapin, Truett Haer, Cassidy Kline, Kennedy Kurz, Adam Patton, Mia Roush, Arianne Skidmore, Kyle Stuart, Abigail Swink, Jillian Ternus, Rylee Vierthaler, Grace Waldeier and Halle Wilson.
Current members: Avery Baker, Blake Casteel, Alonna Cross, Lauren Cullin, Kasey DuChien, Jag Galapin, Tegan Haer, Brooklyn Holtman, Shanna Ingram, Cleo Johnson, Carson Kempf, Lucas Klotz, Sloane McAdams, Makayla Raasch, Leah Richardson, Anna White and Spencer Willnerd.