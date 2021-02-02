MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to two grants written by Maryville High School Spanish teacher Sandra Wood, Maryville High School students now have the opportunity to virtually tour the world from the comfort of their own classrooms.
To enhance its science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, the district received a total of $23,000 from the two grants: $8,000 from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust and $15,000 from the Bayer Fund: America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.
To make this all happen, the district needed to be nominated by a local farmer, and several stepped up to the plate: Bob Lager, Terri Lager, Steve Schmidt, Donald Kagay, Don Seipel and Dorothy Schafer.
Bob Lager was on hand last week at a demonstration held by Wood and Maryville High School seniors Henry Swink and Olivia Stiff. He even participated in a virtual tour of Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, while seated in the high school commons.
Bob Lager told The Forum after viewing various locations in Spain that he enjoyed the experience.
“Very much so,” he said.
He heard last fall that the school had been selected to receive the grant and spoke with Superintendent Becky Albrecht about it at the time. After learning what the devices would be used for, he thought it was so great it could “be used throughout the whole school,” not just in Wood’s classroom.
It likely will be, since the equipment has so many different aspects. Wood said it was about a year ago when she took part in a Google Expeditions workshop and fell in love with the technology because it would allow her “to take kids to incredible places.”
The combination of grants allowed the district to purchase two classroom sets of the Google Expeditions kits for virtual and augmented reality as well as provide training for staff.
The Google Expeditions app allows students to take others on virtual 3D field trips to experience many different places as well as other curricula such as science and math concepts and historical and literary events and locations.
Wood explained to the board that the equipment is really easy to use and helpful for teachers to provide to students even more information, they normally could, because the information is readily available on the screen.
“It is hard to know all the details as a teacher and to be able to give all that information to the kids,” she said. “I took them to Machu Picchu, which is an Incan ruin in Peru. I’ve never been there. I know they’re Incan ruins, but I didn’t know the details, but it all came up here on my tablet.”
Stiff and Swink each led board members and administrators on tours and later told The Forum that was their first time viewing those locations, but the information was provided on the screens so they could give that information.
“We’ve used it multiple times in my Spanish class,” Stiff said. “We love doing it. … It really just brings us into a virtual reality like Spain.”
Swink told The Forum he’s hoping to study abroad in college and that the equipment offers him a peek at where he’d like to visit.
Stiff said, because of COVID-19, students weren’t able to go on a trip last year, so for those students this has been a “really nice experience.”
“I would like to thank the Gladys Rickard Trust Fund and the America’s Farmers Grow program, especially those that nominated us,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing to know that we are supported by the community.”
In addition to the sets, Wood told the board the school also purchased three 360-degree cameras that students will use to create their own virtual reality experiences to share with others.
“I am so happy Ms. Wood received this substantial grant,” said Maryville Superintendent Becky Albrecht early this school year. “She is always working to make her courses more creative and relevant. She’s putting these monies to good use, adding really exciting opportunities for her students. I also thank our community patrons for the recommendation to make her application possible.”
Bayer’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education fund has awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, schools and ag youth organizations across rural America, according to its website.