MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department is inviting any and all community members to take part in the tradition of conducting a truck push-in for the new aerial ladder truck the department has received.
The truck will be placed into service on April 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
The new Rosenbauer South Dakota truck was ordered back in December 2020, but took time to build.
The $1.1 million truck was purchased through a grant and loan program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant portion will pay for 55 percent of the cost with the remaining 45 percent coming to the city as a loan to be paid back over 15 years at 2.25 percent interest.
In addition to the truck, the city purchased another $200,000 of sorely needed equipment that was within the bounds of the grant and loan program, particularly self-contained breathing apparatus, fore hoses, nozzles, ventilation fans, saws and hand tools.
The state-of-the-art vehicle replaces the 1981 Sutphen ladder truck that has become a safety hazard for firefighters.
The push-in ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire apparatus were pulled by horses. When firefighters during that period received new horse-drawn equipment, the horses could not back it into the station, and so the community would gather together and push it into the station themselves.
Though motor vehicles have overtaken horses as the primary mode of transportation for firefighters, the tradition of gathering to push a new fire engine into the station continues on in communities across the country.