MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust, the Maryville Fire Department now has a new vehicle in its fleet to use for rescues and firefighting.
Firefighter Jace Pine penned the grant application and said he was pleased when the department received $24,000 to purchase a new Kawasaki Mule from Northwest Implement.
He told The Forum on Tuesday that for remote rescues the department had previously been using a 15- to 20-year-old four-wheeler with a sprayer on the back. It would only hold one person.
Now with the mule they refer to as a side-by-side, three people and a patient can be carried to and from a future remote rescue operation. The vehicle also holds 70 gallons of water on one side of a slide-in apparatus installed on the back of the unit. The chrome slide-in unit was purchased from Danko Emergency Equipment that specializes in manufacturing and selling firefighting and emergency vehicles to fire departments.
“It’ll be kind of multipurpose,” Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said, who noted his appreciation for the grant.
Designated Brush 10, Pine said the unit along with its trailer that he picked up earlier that morning are officially ready for use.
“It’ll be a great addition,” he said.
Polk Township firefighter Brandon Gumm said it will definitely be safer and easier to use. He along with Rickabaugh and Pine talked about the different kinds of equipment, or water rescue vehicles that could fit on the trailer, which also could be pulled by the mule.
All three laughed and Rickabaugh replied “Oh yeah,” when asked if they had enough space to store the new vehicle.
“It never would have fit down there,” Rickabaugh said pointing to the old MPS facility on Vine Street, visible just northwest of the current R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.