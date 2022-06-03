MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department received a surprise $5,000 donation in mid-May from a construction company foundation out of Greenfield, Iowa, with a mind toward community betterment.
Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said the donation was a “pleasant surprise,” and that Mark Schildberg, president of Schildberg Construction Co. of Greenfield, Iowa, became aware of the local fire department through media coverage of it receiving the new ladder truck.
“As of right now, we are still brainstorming on how we want to utilize the funding,” he told The Forum in an email. “Firefighters have expressed an interest in setting up a workout area in our new station.”
So some of the funding might be used to purchase a quality treadmill and other cardio workout equipment.
According to a brief history of the E.F. & Sylvia Schildberg Foundation, the foundation was created by namesake Sylvia Schildberg 50 years after the founding of Schildberg Construction Co. as an ongoing expression of appreciation to the people of the area.
The purpose of the foundation is to give financial assistance to nonprofit, charitable, educational or other causes that better the human condition and encourage community betterment, noted a news release. It was the hope of E.F. and Sylvia that in helping others, the ultimate reward would be for that same dedication to be passed on to future generations.
“The whole philosophy behind the E.F. and Sylvia Foundation is simply ‘pass it on,’” Rickabagh said. “We are still exploring ways that this surprise donation can benefit our neighbors.”