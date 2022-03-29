MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday got a primer on warning siren protocol ahead of severe weather season.
Christy Forney, the longtime Nodaway County emergency management director, led the council through when outdoor warning sirens are intended to go off during severe weather and dispelled some common misconceptions.
That starts with who the sirens are intended for in the first place: people outside when the threat of a tornado is imminent, warning them to take cover.
“The storm siren is just one tool, and it’s that tool for when you’re outside,” she said.
Sirens will be activated under one of two conditions: if a tornado is indicated on radar, or when a trained storm spotter confirms rotation or a funnel.
If one of those two conditions is met, sirens in the threatened area are activated to alert those outdoors.
Forney said the threatened area is determined by a combination of tracking the storm and warning information from the National Weather Service.
“I know I have people get upset sometimes when we sound sirens and nothing happens, and they’ll say, ‘well I was in my basement for 20 minutes and nothing happened’ — they’re mad because we sounded the sirens,” she said. “And my response is always, OK, so you were in your basement for 20 minutes, and you’re safe and your house is still standing. It’s 20 minutes of your life. I can’t make people take those safety precautions, all we can do is educate.”
Especially in areas like Missouri that see significant severe weather events every summer, tornado warnings can sometimes become so commonplace that many residents ignore them, even when sirens are blaring.
During the nation’s deadliest tornado of the past 75 years — the May 2011 twister that killed 158 people in Joplin, Missouri — officials found that residents there had been so desensitized to warning sirens that the “vast majority” did not take cover when the sirens sounded.
Some people, a federal report found, thought a second siren was an all-clear signal, which isn’t a standard practice for most communities, including Joplin.
At Monday’s meeting, Forney said both of those issues are very real in Nodaway County as well.
“So I guess as an emergency manager, I always want people to take it seriously,” Forney said. “And you know what? I hope that siren goes off, and I hope you go to the basement and I hope nothing ever happens. I mean, that’s the best outcome, right? Because we’re going to get that type of weather just due to where we live.”
Forney said she still gets questions about all-clear signals, too. When a siren sounds in Nodaway County, she said, it’s always to warn of imminent danger — because of the confusion it could cause, no siren will ever give an all-clear signal.
“So we will never, ever sound an all-clear siren,” she said.
Instead, once in cover indoors, people in the path of the storm should use other methods like TV, radio, weather apps or NOAA weather radios to stay updated on storm information.
NOAA weather radio receivers utilize a nationwide network that sends severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Weather radios, Forney said, have come a long way since the simple ones that used to more often clutter up a long-forgotten spot in a drawer than serve a vital purpose when severe weather approaches. One of the issues that often led people to unplug the radios was that they would go off for every alert no matter the severity.
Now, the latest generation features Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME). Radios that have that feature allow users to configure which alerts they would like to receive for specific geographic areas. Although they should be fairly straightforward to configure, Forney said anyone who wants help with a weather radio can come to her office at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility in Maryville to ensure it’s set up correctly.
Locally, weather alerts are also available through Textcaster alerts for both the city of Maryville and throughout Nodaway County. At maryville.org/alerts, residents can select which kinds of alerts they would like to receive through email or text. The service is provided for free by Northwest Cell for all county residents.
Other City Council notes
- Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said that dependent on weather, storm sewer and installation as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project should be largely completed over the next three weeks. Around mid-April, Heiland said, crews are set to begin on curb work. The project remains significantly ahead of schedule after a productive winter.
- The council approved a new lease agreement with Brown Bread, LLC, the company that operates William Coy’s Farm to Table Restaurant in the Event Center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The initial agreement, which expires in April, was signed in 2018 for $2,500 per month plus utilities. The new, longer term agreement is for three years at the same $2,500 per month with three, 5-year options to extend that can be triggered by either party, city documents state. However, for the first 25 months, Brown Bread will pay an additional $500 per month “to address a rent discrepancy” that occurred under the company’s previous owner, Michael Foust, who left the business and transferred ownership of Brown Bread to head chef Mitchell Cosbey in 2019. As in the previous lease agreement, William Coy’s will continue to pay the 2.375 percent sales tax as well even though it is outside of city limits.
- Council members approved the purchase of two Hustler Super Z FX1000 zero turn mowers from Northwest Implement for up to $23,664. The mowers will be used at Mozingo to replace existing ones that are in poor condition. Heiland said the city had hoped to purchase new fairway mowers and turf utility vehicles as well for use this summer, but supply chain issues meant a delay of 7-12 months for those units. Staff will make do existing equipment instead until units become available.