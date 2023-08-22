WetBulb Globe Temperature

According to the National Weather Service, The WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover (solar radiation). This differs from the heat index, which takes into consideration temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas. The WetBulb Globe Temperature in Nodaway County is forecast to reach 90 or above each day during the excessive heat warning that lasts through Thursday.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Updated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

This story has been updated to include two more cooling stations.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County residents may utilize two designated cooling stations as the county remains under an excessive heat warning through Thursday.

According to Nodaway County Emergency Management Director Christy Forney the two cooling stations are as follows:

