MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Class of 2022 received awards during a ceremony held May 12 at the Lamkin Gym.
Maryville High School principal Thom Alvarez thanked parents and community members for joining in the celebration of the senior class’ accomplishments.
“This year, this group has earned over $1.3 million worth of scholarships and grants,” he said. “It is impressive.”
Maryville High School counselor Becky Houtchens introduced guests who are sponsoring scholarships and kicked off the event.
Numerous community members and organization leaders were on hand to present awards. The awards are listed below.
2022 AWARDS
- American Legion Outstanding Student Scholarship, $300 - Alonna Cross, Spencer Willnerd
- Forty and Eight Nursing Scholarship, $500 - Sydney Meeks
- Maryville Rotary Club Scholarship, $500 - Avery Baker, Lauren Cullin
- Maryville Pride Lions Club Brenden O’Riley Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 - Carter Strauch
- Maryville Optimist Club Scholarship, $500 - Breanna Deering
- PEO STAR Scholarship, $2,500 - Leah Richardson
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County Scholarship - Tye Halley, Alieah Kendrick, Keelie Strating
- Richard Allenbrand Memorial Scholarship by Hometown Comfort, $1,000 - Collin Sowards
- Nucor LMP Education Award, $3,500 renewable - Andrew Cronk
- Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Scholarship, $1,000 - Kasey DuChien
- Wells Bank Scholarship, $1,000 renewable - Sloane McAdams, Spencer Willnerd
- Abrielle Neff Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 - Kasey DuChien, Brooklyn Farnan, Tye Halley, Maile Ishikawa, Sloane McAdams, Grace Wright
- Maryville Young Players Arts Scholarship - Leah Richardson, Avery Baker, Grace Wright
- Maryville R-II CTA Laura B. Hawkins Scholarship, $500 - Maggie Graham
- Northwest Tech School National Technical Honor Society Scholarship, $150 - Cale Sterling
- Louis and Grace Stelter Scholarship, $3,000 - Athena Groumoutis, Leah Richardson
- Margie E. Burch Scholarship, $400 - Sloane McAdams
- MFA Foundation Scholarship, $2,000 - Addison Arnold
- Maryville Business Women of Missouri Scholarship, $500 - Leah Richardson, Ava Wilmes
- MO Bright Flight Scholarship, up to $3000 renewable - Carson Kempf, Lucas Klotz, Leah Richardson, Keelie Strating
- Maryville R-II School Board MSBA Belcher Scholarship, $250 - Lucas Klotz
- United Electric Cooperative AECI Scholarship, $1,000 - Lucas Klotz
- Northwest Missouri Association of School Administrators Scholarship, $750 - Lucas Klotz
- Marilyn Rhea Vocal Music Scholarship, $500 - Zeke Morrow
- MHS Student Council Scholarship, $250 - Avery Baker, Grace Wright
- Missouri Association of Rural Educators Scholarship, $500 - Maggie Graham
- Maryville Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $750 - Maggie Graham
- Nodaway County Chorale Scholarship, $500 - Maggie Graham
- First Christian Church Scholarship, $1,000 - Makayla Raasch
- Maryville Kiwanis Memorial Scholarship - Alyssa Wake
- Missouri Elks Scholarship, $1,000 - Alonna Cross
- Maryville Host Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000 - Lauren Cullin
- Nodaway County DAR Good Citizen’s Scholarship, $100 - Spencer Willnerd
- National FFA Built Ford Tough Tri-State Ford Lincoln Scholarship, $1,000 - Anna Lager
- Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, $1,000 - Anna Lager
- Maryville Rotary Club Frank Felton Farm Youth Award and Scholarship, $500 - Anna Lager
- Hooper Scholarship, $500 - Connor Drake
- Kawasaki Kids Powering Your Potential Scholarship - Carter Strauch, Alyssa Wake
COLLEGE AFFILIATED SCHOLARSHIPS
- Addison Arnold - Dallas Baptist University Dean’s Award; Dallas Baptist University; Christian Leadership Scholarship; Dallas Baptist University Christian Service Scholarship
- Avery Baker - University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, $15,000 renewable
- Kelsie Bailey - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000, renewable
- Blake Casteel - Benedictine College Maathai Academic Scholarship, renewable; Benedictine College Athletic (football) Scholarship, renewable
- Alonna Cross - NWMSU Academic Excellence, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Lauren Cullin - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU Neta Derry Memorial Scholarship; NWMSU Staff Council Scholarship
- Trevin Cunningham - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, $4,000 renewable
- Breanna Deering - University of Missouri-Columbia Excellence Award, $3,000 renewable
- James DiStefano - Nebraska Wesleyan Missouri Scholarship, $15,000 renewable
- Connor Drake - Dakota Wesleyan University Athletic (football) Scholarship, renewable
- Kasey DuChien - Wayne State College Theodore & Mary Dohrm Scholarship, $5,000 renewable
- Boaz Evans - Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship, $400 renewable
- Brooklyn Farnan - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, renewable
- Gracie Fisher - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Ryan Garnett - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
- Mercedes Gilliland - University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, $15,000 renewable; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Heritage Scholarship, $5,000 renewable
- Maggie Graham - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Mary Bohlken Special Education Scholarship, $1,000; NWMSU Nancy Goff Memorial Scholarship, $400
- Athena Groumoutis - Missouri State University Inclusive Excellence Scholarship, $5,000 renewable; Missouri State University A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500 renewable
- Tegan Haer - Truman State University TruMerit Scholarship, $4,000 renewable; Truman State University President's Honorary Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Tyler Halley - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Dean E. Gingrich and Jean D. Gingrich Scholarship
- Dakotah Haughey - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable
- Brooklynn Holtman - University of Central MIssouri Red & Black Scholarship, $2,500 renewable; University of Central Missouri dual credit scholarship, $1,000 renewable; University of Central Missouri Athletic (track and field) Scholarship, renewable
- Shanna Ingram - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable
- Maile Ishikawa - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, renewableNWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU Dr. Marvin Combs Memorial Scholarship
- Cleo Johnson - Wayne State College Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, $3,000 renewable; Wayne State College Athletic (soccer) Scholarship
- Carson Kempf - Missouri Univ of Science & Technology Groundbreaker Scholarship, $6,500 renewable
- Alieah Kendrick - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Lucas Klotz - University of Missouri-Columbia Chancellor’s Scholarship, $6,500 renewable; University of Missouri-Columbia Honors Scholars and Fellow Award, $2,000 renewable; University of Missouri-Columbia Engineering Dept. Scholarship, $3,500 renewable
- Anna Lager - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Sloane McAdams - NWMSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Sydney Meeks - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable
- Benjamin Murphy - NWMSU University Scholars, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Clay Pritzel - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Beverly & Edward Shelton Scholarship
- Makayla Raasch - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Leah Richardson - NWMSU President’s Scholarship, $8,000 renewable; NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Day Award, $500; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Adopt-A-Bearcat Scholarship, $500; NWMSU MO Scholarship & Loan Foundation Access Extra Scholarship, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU Maryville HyVee Scholarship, $500
- Johanne Schommer - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Scarlet Scholarship, renewable; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Housing Scholarship; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Education and Human Sciences Scholarship, renewable
- Arianne Skidmore - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Cale Sterling - McPherson College Academic Scholarship, $12,000 renewable; McPherson College Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Keeling Strating - University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, $15,000 renewable
- Carter Strauch - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable
- Kyle Stuart - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Dennis Dau Scholarship; NWMSU Music Performance Scholarship, renewable
- Jillian Ternus - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, $4,000 renewable; NWMSU Quimby/Walker Scholarship, $865 renewable
- Alyssa Wake - NWMSU Tower Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU Adopt-a-Bearcat Scholarship; NWMSU Dr. Norman and Ada Mae Cough Scholarship
- Owen Walker - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Anna White - Iowa State University Journey Award, $4,500 renewable; Iowa State University Expedition Award, $1,000 renewable; Iowa State University Darold A Lodge Endowment in Agriculture, $1,000; Iowa State University Janice L Davison Scholarship for Women in Sci/Eng, $1,000
- Spencer Willnerd - University of Nebraska-Kearney Distinguished Scholar, $3,000 renewable; University of Nebraska-Kearney New Nebraskan Scholarship, $7,872 renewable; University of Nebraska-Kearney Honors Residential Scholarship, $2,733 renewable
- Ava Wilmes - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, renewable
- Grace Wright - Kansas State University Tuition Match Scholarship, $16,000 renewable
- Allison Yarnell - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU First Year Student Theater Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU MO Scholarship & Loan Foundation Access Extra Scholarship, $2,000 renewable
SOURCE: MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL