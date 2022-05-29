MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center is set to hold several blood drives in Maryville within the next few weeks.
According to a news release, one in three people in the Greater Kansas City area will need a blood transfusion at some point in their life, and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. Every day, nearly 600 donations are needed to meet hospital demand. Additionally, supplies have a limited shelf life, meaning they must constantly be replenished.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville has seen an increased need for supplies due to the pandemic and reduced donations, said Joni Jensen, laboratory manager at MMC-M, in a letter.
The Community Blood Center is the sole provider for blood and blood products to MMC-M and surrounding areas.
“Community Blood Center and its donors ... make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients,” said Patsy Shipley, Community Blood Center executive director, in a press release. “Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
Local blood drives
According to the CBC website, Maryville Elks Lodge 760 will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 in the First Baptist Church gymnasium.
Another drive is set to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7 in the gym at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St. in Maryville. Appointments are preferred.
To schedule an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter your zip code to find an event near you.
For more information, contact Evie Church at 660-541-4257 or echurch39@gmail.com.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville is scheduled to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
Donors may sign up online to give blood in the Clinic Conference Room. Bridget Kenny, MMC-M Community Health Liaison, is coordinating that event. For more information contact her at the hospital.
For questions concerning medical eligibility, call 1-800-688-0900.