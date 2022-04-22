MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville last week announced the first award from its Façade Improvement Grant Program: the Maryville Public Library.
According to a news release, the library plans to use the $50,000 award to repoint, patch and clean the exterior limestone on all sides of the building. Stair joints and window perimeters will be cleaned and re-caulked to further protect the building from the elements.
The total project cost is $109,000, but the grant will help the library not deplete its operating reserves.
The Library Board of Trustees maintains library property with up to 90 percent of resources coming directly from property tax with in the city.
Located at 509 N. Main St., the building was acquired by the board in 1962 and expanded in 2001 through grants and private donations. The structure was constructed in 1912 and originally housed the Maryville Post Office.
The Façade Improvement Grant Program was established in February and includes an initial allocation of $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
City Manager Greg McDanel said earlier this month that interest in the program has been high and further awards are expected soon.