JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Four Maryville entities were announced this week as recipients of Community Partnership Awards from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for their assistance in clearing a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
The Maryville Police Department, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department were four of more than 650 agencies across the state that were announced on Monday as recipients of the award.
“We wanted to highlight the wonderful work these entities have done in order to assist in clearing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits and achieve justice for every victim of an unspeakable crime,” said Madeline Sieren, deputy press secretary for the Attorney General’s Office, in an email to The Forum. “We would not have made it this far without them.”
The Community Partnership Awards are given to agencies that assist with the Attorney General’s SAFE Kit Initiative, an effort made possible by several federal grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance that works to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits by gathering an inventory and working with law enforcement partners to get those kits tested, entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System and referred for prosecution.
The SAFE Kit Initiative was launched in February 2019.