MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council member Rachael Martin announced her resignation on Monday, effective at midnight, as she prepares to move away to pursue a career opportunity.
“I’ve worked with 10 other elected officials in … the over eight years that I have been serving, and I just want to thank everyone that I got to work with for their patience with me as this was a totally new venture, and the expertise that I got to witness, and most importantly, the passion … that I’ve witnessed for making our community better,” Martin said during Monday’s regular council meeting. “I don’t think that happens in every small town, so, we have something really special here, and it’s been a privilege to serve.”
Martin moved to Maryville in 2005 as a freshman attending Northwest Missouri State University.
“So it’s definitely a place I’ll always consider home,” she said in a tearful goodbye at the end of Monday’s council meeting. “And we’re gonna be checking back in, rooting for this community.”
Elected at age 27 in 2014 as part of a wave of younger council members, Martin left the body as its longest-serving member, and perhaps its most respected among her colleagues. Each council member took a turn thanking Martin during the end of Monday’s meeting, ranging from her passion for the job, to guidance in how to be a public official to the support she showed them both in public and private.
During council meetings, including her final one on Monday, Martin earned a reputation for curiosity, frequently asking questions of city officials and members of the public alike to better understand whatever topic was before the council.
Outside of the council chambers, and especially during her term as the youngest mayor in Maryville’s history from 2018-2020, Martin also was well-known for her enthusiasm in getting hands-on with learning about the work of city employees, from riding along with snowplow and road maintenance crews to taking a turn at the controls of a backhoe to break ground on the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
And during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin was a resolute and vocal defender of city officials and policies amid clashes with residents angry over mitigation measures.
At the end of Monday’s City Council meeting, each of her colleagues on the council praised her contributions to the city during her tenure.
“I know we butted heads on a few things, but one thing that has always struck me is that you’re extremely passionate about what goes on,” said council member John McBride. “I mean, you mentioned it, working with passionate people — you’re a passionate person. And you’ve led by example with that, your passion for this community and serving this community. And whether we agree on everything or not, I respect that and love that. That’s just … an example of what service is about, and you’ve exemplified that. So thank you.”
Current Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons ticked off a list of major projects completed or begun during Martin’s term, including the construction of the Watson 9 golf course at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, the passage of a transient guest tax measure that produced the Maryville Tourism Committee and the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, the passage of the capital improvement sales tax, the construction of the public safety facility and the beginning of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
“You’re the only person I know that has broken ground with heavy equipment, that has poured sidewalks, that has patched potholes — you are the example of what a small-town mayor should be,” Parsons said. “And so I want to say thank you and congratulations to you — and Maryville is a better place because you were here.”