MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new Marshalls could open as soon as this fall after perseverance paid off through a yearslong process to bring the national retailer to Maryville.
Earlier this month, a sign went up at the site of the former J.C. Penney in Maryville announcing that a Marshalls would be taking up residence there.
In an email to The Forum, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said he was told in the spring by officials from Marshalls that they were looking to open the store this fall, though no grand opening date has been announced.
“The City of Maryville is proud to welcome Marshalls to the community and excited for continued redevelopment efforts along the South Main corridor,” McDanel said.
McDanel again cited the city’s partnership with Retail Strategies, a consulting firm that works to attract retailers, calling its efforts “critical in connecting national retailers to opportunities in our market.”
Connecting to Marshalls began four years ago, said Clay Craft, Vice President of Client Services for Retail Strategies, in an email.
In 2019, the city and Nodaway County Economic Development entered into a partnership with Retail Strategies, starting with a broad analysis of retail habits and demographic data in the Maryville region. The results of the study showed a significant gap between the supply and demand for clothing stores, with demand far outpacing the available supply.
That key finding made it a priority for Retail Strategies to put front and center in its pitches to national retailers.
At the same time, Craft said that TJX Brands, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, was preparing to roll out an “aggressive ‘small town’ format.” The former J.C. Penney site in Maryville would prove to be an attractive location as part of the push.
But the plan was put on hold until economic conditions, worsened by the pandemic, improved once again. In November 2021, Retail Strategies broached the idea again with TJX, which was receptive and interested. Multiple more delays because of changes in representation for both TJX and the owner of the J.C. Penney building pushed the timeline further until talks accelerated once again in mid-2022, paving the way for the announcement this month.
“This successful outcome serves as a reminder that perseverance and effective communication with all parties involved can often lead to fruitful opportunities in the retail real estate world,” Craft said.
Though no date has been announced for the store to open, Marshalls has begun extensive renovations to the building, including beginning work on replacing the roof.