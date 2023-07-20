7-20-23 Marshalls
Marshalls has posted signs that it will locate a store in the old J.C. Penney building on South Main Street.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new Marshalls could open as soon as this fall after perseverance paid off through a yearslong process to bring the national retailer to Maryville.

Earlier this month, a sign went up at the site of the former J.C. Penney in Maryville announcing that a Marshalls would be taking up residence there.

