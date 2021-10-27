GRAHAM, Mo. — A Nodaway County ambulance transported a 60-year-old man to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after he suffered minor injuries in a crash on Oct. 25.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 2:02 p.m. when Leland L. Lane, 60, of Graham attempted to turn south onto Linn Street in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. Jonah P. Long, 22, of Clarinda, Iowa, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to yield and struck Lane’s vehicle.
The report noted the Pontiac came to rest in a yard south of State Route A and east of Linn Street. The Chevrolet came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route A.
Long was not injured in the collision.
Both drivers were listed as wearing safety devices.
The Pontiac received moderate damage and was secured at the scene. The Chevrolet sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.
The crash report was filed by Trooper A.J. Kempa, who was assisted by Trooper V.P. Wiley and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.