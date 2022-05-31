SKIDMORE, Mo. — A Nebraska man was life-flighted to St. Joseph for injuries suffered after he lost control of an ATV near Skidmore just after midnight Sunday.
According to the online Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael T. Gaa, 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, was headed west on 280th Street on a 2002 Polaris ATV around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control and veered off the north side of the gravel roadway about five miles east of Skidmore. The ATV reportedly overturned and Gaa was ejected.
Gaa suffered moderate injuries and was taken by helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The vehicle was listed with moderate damage and towed from the scene.
According to an online highway patrol arrest report, Gaa was suspected of misdemeanor DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident. The online arrest reports are accusations and not evidence of guilt.