MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville man is in jail after witnesses say he fired a gun into the air at a bar over the weekend.
Victor J. Shores, 36, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, a class E felony, according to online court records.
According to the probable cause statement, witnesses told police that Shores had approached them in the Upper Deck area of Burny’s Sports Bar just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He reportedly lifted his shirt to show that he was carrying a handgun, then pulled it out and fired it into the air.
Upon arrival, police confiscated the handgun and said a spent shell casing was still in the chamber, and that a loose round was found in Shores’ pocket.
Shores is being held without bond while awaiting his initial court appearance.