HOPKINS, Mo. — A Maitland bicyclist was injured when a truck struck him and the collision sent him through a fence and into a ditch.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Steven R. Mozier, 59, of Maitland, was headed west on State Route JJ about two miles west of Hopkins on Monday around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 2001 International truck driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, of Clearmont, was also headed south on the same road when the truck struck Mozier’s bike, sending bike and rider off the south side of the roadway, through a fence and into a ditch on the north side of the road, according to the report.