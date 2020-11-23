MARYVILLE, Mo. — While Maryville Middle School Assistant Principal Kate Lydon was in a Monday morning meeting, she had no idea that friends, family and school officials were gathering with a surprise. Shortly upon being asked to come into the main school office, Lydon placed her hand over her heart while smiling at the people, balloons and most of all a large sign announcing her new title: 2021 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year.
“Oh my God, I know what this is,” she exclaimed.
Clark Mershon, executive director of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, introduced the group and recognized Lydon for her hard work and dedication to students at the middle school.
“Announcements are being made all throughout the country in all 50 states,” he said. “In our selection committee we were unanimous. Once again congratulations.”
According to a news release, Lydon was selected from more than 900 secondary assistant principals in the state.
With Lydon’s mother and other family members “Zooming” in on a cellphone, a few others contributed brief congratulatory remarks.
Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht told the crowd gathered that Lydon is the “Perfect choice.
“There’s nobody better than Kate. She works really hard every day and she knows no stranger. She’s friendly to everyone and goes out of her way to help everyone she can. (She has a) work ethic second to none. Thank you Kate, well deserved. We’re very proud of you.”
According to a letter from MMS Principal Kevin Pitts, submitted to the MoASSP during the selection process, “Kate has a heart of gold and is empathetic. She goes above and beyond to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our students. She has a positive influence upon our students and staff and is a big part of the culture that we are so proud of.”
Lydon who is in her first assistant principal position, has been the assistant principal at MMS for five years. She was hired in 2015-16 and previously had worked as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph.
She holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in communication studies from Iowa State University, a masters of teaching in history and a specialist in secondary administration from Northwest Missouri State University.
Some of Lydon’s duties include being “care team” meetings, Leader in Me and Seven Habits programs, intervention and enrichment time and curriculum.
When applying Lydon told The Forum on Monday that she didn't expect to win.
“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I’m very honored. I look at my job as not just a job, it’s my career, it’s my life. I spend a lot of time trying to think about ways that we can improve the school. … I was shocked in the spring when I was honored with the regional.”
Lydon noted that she didn’t choose the education field for the accolades, but that she’s honored and it’s nice to receive acknowledgment.
“It is the kids. It’s absolutely the kids,” she said. “It’s awesome when you get to work with great adults too.”
Lydon expects part of her duties as the Assistant Principal of the Year to involve speaking at conferences and meetings next year, but she will learn more about that as spring arrives.
In March, Lydon will be officially announced and takeover duties at that time.
“I love instruction,” she said. “I love professional development. One of the reasons I became an administrator is I want to serve teachers so that they can better serve students. I want to be that advocate for them and also somebody that can help to teach them instructionally as well as how to work with kids with difficult behaviors, how to reach kids struggling in different areas and to create equity for all kids.”
Lydon said that his year has been difficult regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the Maryville school district has been very fortunate, because while students are experiencing quarantines, at the middle school, they’re still attending in person every day.
“We have to create the best educational opportunities for our kids and by doing that you have to have somebody who’s going to support your teachers as well,” she said.
The shifting landscape has really provided teachers with a difficult opportunity to learn to be flexible and pivot with the ever-changing policies and procedures.
“This is such a novel virus and there’s no handbook,” she said. “Our kids are here. We’re very fortunate. … I come here for the kids and the people of the community to do what’s best. I’m very grateful.”