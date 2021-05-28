MARYVILLE, Mo. — A longtime local doctor has announced his retirement effective June 5.
Dr. R. Scott Holman, DO, obstetrician/gynecologist and vice president of medical affairs at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, plans to retire effective Saturday, June 5.
According to a news release, Holman came to Maryville in August 1994, joining a medical practice with Jane Dawson, MD, as a women’s health provider.
“I came to Maryville looking for a place to start a practice, raise a family and really didn’t plan on staying here,” said Holman. “But things worked out and I ended up staying for 27 years.”
“There are lots of memories,” Holman reminisced. “My favorite would be a composite memory of all the wonderful people and the experiences I’ve had over the years; from getting to know people to being part of their adventure of motherhood. There are so many people I see in town and remember the events that I played a part in. They come up to me and say, ‘You saved my life. You found the cancer early.’ I hear all kinds of stories like that.”
During his career, in addition to his practice, he has held numerous leadership positions. Following a term as medical staff president, Holman became vice president of medical affairs on a part-time basis while continuing to see patients. He served as clinic director for 10 years, helping to run all the clinics. He was later appointed and has been serving as chairperson of the maternity department for many years. Seven years ago, he became full-time chief medical officer and was still seeing women’s health patients until February.
“I want to thank Dr. Holman for his service to this medical center and the Maryville community over the years,” said Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville president. “His legacy of outstanding care and leadership will be missed. We wish him all the best in his retirement from medicine and his role with the church.”
Holman earned his medical degree at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his fellowship training at the Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Holman is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1981 to 1994 including during Desert Storm.
When he and wife, Kelly, came to Maryville, they brought three of their four children to the community. His oldest daughter had just given birth to twins in Arizona. All three children in Maryville went on to graduate from Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University. Holman’s daughter in Arizona also joined the family for a time in Maryville. Now, all of the Holman children have moved away and only Dr. and Mrs. Holman currently reside in Maryville.
The Holmans plan to move to Liberty, Missouri, where they will serve in leadership positions with the Kansas City Missouri Temple.
“It’s going to be interesting stepping away from medicine,” Holman said. “I’m going to be serving my church, kind of a higher calling — if there is a higher calling than medicine — to work at the Temple in Kansas City. It’s going to be very different.
“It’s been a wonderful experience being at this particular place,” Holman concluded. “What a gem this hospital turned out to be; something I never expected from a small-town hospital. You usually don’t find something of this quality. People want to be here. It’s a great group of doctors and nurses. It’s something special and I’ve been fortunate to be part of it.”
A reception for community members, past patients and caregivers to honor Holman for his years of service and leadership will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 in the front lobby and Healing Garden at MMC-M.