St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School students Geordynn Bostwick, Rhett Eubank and Cole Casteel were selected as winners 2022's Patriot’s Pen contest. They are shown with VFW members Jeremy Cobb and Brandon Woerth. The theme of this year's contest is “How are you inspired by America?”

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts a patriotic essay-writing competition for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students called the Patriot’s Pen as well as an audio essay competition for high school students called the Voice of Democracy.

Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 in Maryville is sponsoring the programs locally and is looking for contest entrants.

