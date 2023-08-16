MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts a patriotic essay-writing competition for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students called the Patriot’s Pen as well as an audio essay competition for high school students called the Voice of Democracy.
Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 in Maryville is sponsoring the programs locally and is looking for contest entrants.
According to contest information, the Patriot’s Pen Program is conducted nationwide, and provides students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. More than 73,000 students participated last year in this contest. This year’s theme is, “How are you inspired by America?”
The contest is open to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in public, private or parochial schools; or home school students in the U.S, its territories or its possessions.
To enter, all essays must be the contestant’s original work typed in English at 300 to 400 words, with no color or graphics and submitted along with a contest entry form.
The prizes for the Patriot’s Pen contest are as follows: first place - $100, second place - $50, third place - $25. The first place national award is $5,000.
According to contest information, since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 27,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is, “What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy?”
The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 enrolled in public, private or parochial high school, or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions; or dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas schools.
To enter, record an original 3-to-5-minute audio essay on a flash drive or other electronic device, then submit it along with a typed essay and a completed contest entry form.
Local prizes for the Voice of Democracy contest are as follows: first place - $200, second place - $100, third place - $50. The competition’s grand prize is $35,000.
Local entries may be submitted to Jeremy Cobb at 524 Merrill Ave., Maryville, MO 64468, or by email at sgmjacobb@gmail.com. For more information, call him at 573-418-1671. Fillable entry forms are included with this story online for download.
The contest due date is Friday, Oct. 20, which will allow time for local judges to decide which contestants to send to district competition.