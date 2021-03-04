MARYVILLE, Mo. — COVID-19 vaccinations have continued at a higher pace than in most Missouri counties, even as other jurisdictions catch up.
As of Tuesday, 3,754 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, but most of the recent vaccinations have been second doses. So far, 2,450 people have completed their vaccination regimen.
According to the state’s map of vaccinators approved to administer COVID-19 vaccines, there are seven vaccinators approved in Nodaway County, some of which have pooled their resources in mass vaccination events:
- Hy-Vee
- Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville
- Mullock Health Care
- Nodaway County Health Center
- Northwest Missouri State University Wellness Services
- Rogers Pharmacy
- Walmart
Mosaic, the health department and Northwest have been pooling any vaccines they receive for weekly vaccination events held at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Northwest’s campus. Appointments for these events can be made at mymlc.com/vaccine. These events do not require anyone to present health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare information.
Hy-Vee — hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine — and Walmart — walmart.com/covidvaccine — offer online appointment schedulers for when vaccines are available. Both companies indicate on their websites that they will charge a patient’s health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare for the administration of the vaccine. Customers themselves will not be charged for the vaccine or its administration, but vaccinators are allowed to charge insurance companies for the administration of the vaccine. People without health insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine for free from these vaccinators and should follow the online process as normal.
Although Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will open Phase 1B – Tier 3 on March 15, all of the above appointment schedulers require patients to be eligible for the current open tiers. The requirements for each phase and tier are available from the state’s COVID-19 information site at covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority. No local vaccinator has indicated when registration will open for the next tier.
Case numbers
New cases of COVID-19 remain near their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of March 2, the health department has reported 2,230 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases, for a total of 2,580. Of those, 2,534 have been released from isolation. Two are currently hospitalized, and 166 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.