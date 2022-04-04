MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Nodaway County fourth grade students were selected as first-place winners in the West Missouri District D.A.R.E. Poster contest, a press release stated.
Sponsored by the Optimist Clubs in the western half of Missouri, the contest’s theme was choosing to be free of substance abuse. The contest selects one boy and one girl to receive first place.
For the first time ever, both winners were selected from the same sponsoring club.
Cole Jaster, a student in Jenny Renshaw’s fourth grade class at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, is the boys’ category winner. Jaster is the son of Nate and Becky Jaster.
Taylor Long, a student in Sandra Benedict’s fourth grade class at Nodaway-Holt Elementary School, is the girls’ category winner. Long is the daughter of Richard Long and Amanda Kelley.
Selected from several hundred submissions from Nodaway County schools, the winning posters were first selected by the Optimist Club of Maryville, a news release noted.
Those two winning posters were then submitted for judging at the Optimists West Missouri District Conference in Sedalia. From there, a team of judges selected the first-place winners.
According to a news release, Jaster and Long each received a $50 prize for their winning entries.