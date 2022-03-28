SkillsUSA logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Area students recently competed in the Northwest District Leadership and Skills Contest for SkillsUSA. Many of the students placed in their respective areas of competition.

Health Science Nurse Assisting Skills

  • Lilly Hansen, Maryville, third place

Health Science Nurse Assisting Tech Info

  • Simon Parsons, Maryville, first place
  • Jewl Galapin, Maryville, second place

Health Science Medical Math

  • Jewl Galapin, Maryville, first place
  • Samantha Morrow, North Nodaway, second place

Collision Repair Tech Info

  • Chase Goff, Nodaway-Holt, first place 
  • Dakota Dilley, North Nodaway, second place
  • James Gladstone, North Nodaway, third place

Carpentry Skills

  • Will Cordell, West Nodaway, second place 

Carpentry Tech Info

  • Brayden Buck, Maryville and Will Cordell, West Nodaway, third place

Welding/Fabrication Skills Team Event

  • Keaton Allen, Maryville, Jackson Smith, Worth County and Craigin Wilson, Maryville - second place 

Welding/Fabrication Tech Info

  • Keaton Beck, South Nodaway, first place
  • Kevin Henggeler, South Nodaway, second place

Automotive Service Skills, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair Skills

  • Lance Abplanalp, Worth County, first place
  • Tate Billings, South Nodaway, second place

Automotive Service Tech Info

  • Cale Sterling, Maryville, third place
0
0
0
0
0

Tags