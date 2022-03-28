MARYVILLE, Mo. — Area students recently competed in the Northwest District Leadership and Skills Contest for SkillsUSA. Many of the students placed in their respective areas of competition.
Health Science Nurse Assisting Skills
- Lilly Hansen, Maryville, third place
Health Science Nurse Assisting Tech Info
- Simon Parsons, Maryville, first place
- Jewl Galapin, Maryville, second place
Health Science Medical Math
- Jewl Galapin, Maryville, first place
- Samantha Morrow, North Nodaway, second place
Collision Repair Tech Info
- Chase Goff, Nodaway-Holt, first place
- Dakota Dilley, North Nodaway, second place
- James Gladstone, North Nodaway, third place
Carpentry Skills
- Will Cordell, West Nodaway, second place
Carpentry Tech Info
- Brayden Buck, Maryville and Will Cordell, West Nodaway, third place
Welding/Fabrication Skills Team Event
- Keaton Allen, Maryville, Jackson Smith, Worth County and Craigin Wilson, Maryville - second place
Welding/Fabrication Tech Info
- Keaton Beck, South Nodaway, first place
- Kevin Henggeler, South Nodaway, second place
Automotive Service Skills, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair Skills
- Lance Abplanalp, Worth County, first place
- Tate Billings, South Nodaway, second place
Automotive Service Tech Info
- Cale Sterling, Maryville, third place