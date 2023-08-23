8-17 Scouts 1

Scouts raise the colors during the Loess Hills District Cub Scout Day Camp at Mozingo Lake Youth Camp in late July.

 SUBMITTED BY BSA

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Loess Hills District of the Pony Express Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Cub Scout Day Camp at Mozingo Lake Youth Camp from July 20-22.

According to a news release, Scouts took part in various racing themed activities related to the event’s theme, “Off to the Races.”

