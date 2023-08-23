MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Loess Hills District of the Pony Express Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted its annual Cub Scout Day Camp at Mozingo Lake Youth Camp from July 20-22.
According to a news release, Scouts took part in various racing themed activities related to the event’s theme, “Off to the Races.”
This included a Pinewood Derby, where Scouts constructed their own cars from provided parts and raced on a downhill track, water balloon races and more. Local resident Cathy Rybolt hosted a race-themed gameshow for Scouts. All the standard summer Scouting activities such as hiking, fishing, a huge waterslide, BB guns, slingshots and archery were also available.
Scouts from all over the Pony Express Council attended. The event was run by Rybolt and Sarah Husing with help from Brian Stephenson, and Maryville Scout troops 190, 74 and 75.