TRENTON, Mo. — Several high schools participated in Science Olympiad on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton on Feb. 12.
Participating schools included King City, Maysville, Northeast Nodaway, Pattonsburg, Princeton, South Harrison and Stanberry.
Science Olympiad is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing student interest in science, creating a technologically literate workforce and providing recognition for student and teacher achievement.
Subjects covered include areas of life, earth, physical, chemical and technological science. There are typically 23 events including, forensics, astronomy and code-busters. Some events require students to design and construct a device like a catapult or a bridge to support the largest load with a small weight.
North Central Missouri College is the regional host for the yearly high school level competition. NCMC science faculty, other NCMC employees and community volunteers prepare for and supervise specific event competitions, a press release noted.
“Science Olympiad is an opportunity for students who enjoy science to participate in events tailored to their interests,” said Susan Stull, NCMC life science instructor, in a statement. “Students get to apply their talents and knowledge to build, problem solve, experiment, discover and work together competitively. It’s a great day and exciting to watch students excel alongside like-minded peers.”
At the team level, Maysville took first place, followed by South Harrison in second, Northeast Nodaway in third and Pattonsburg in fourth. All four teams will advance to compete at the state-level competition in April.
Individuals from each team who placed first in their event(s) have the option to advance to the state competition in April.
To learn more about Science Olympiad, or STEM courses at North Central Missouri College, visit ncmissouri.edu or contact Stull at 660-359-3948, extension 1303.