MARYVILLE, Mo. — Emergency personnel gathered Tuesday morning in Maryville to get a look at new automated chest compression devices that will be distributed to each rescue squad in the county thanks to funding from the Nodaway County Commission.
Earlier this month, the commission approved $74,818 for the purchase of five LUCAS automated chest compression devices.
On Tuesday, Morgan Wheeler, a paramedic with the Nodaway County Ambulance District, demonstrated how the portable, battery-powered device works and how it will help patients in need of emergency care.
In situations where a patient needs chest compressions, the patient can be placed on a backplate which is then attached to the upper part of the device.
Wheeler said the device can be adjusted to fit just about any size, from children to very large adults.
Once the arch is attached, a suction cup at the end of a compression arm is placed on the patient’s chest. Then automatic, mechanical compressions can begin — and continue, even while the patient is on the move.
“So we can move our patients out of their homes while still doing compressions,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said she has worked with the devices in St. Joseph, where she also works as a paramedic alongside Bryan Williams.
“So this definitely has helped us provide a better level of care in the St. Joe area and I’m really excited to see it up here now,” Williams said.
The unit Wheeler used for demonstration belongs to the rescue squad in Burlington Junction, which is the only one in the county that currently has one. That’s thanks to a fundraising campaign begun by Brandy Gast, a paramedic in Nodaway County who died in 2019. After she passed away, the rescue squad, ambulance district and volunteer fire district came together to ensure the fundraising was completed and the device purchased.
Now, a new LUCAS device, which stands for Lund University Cardiopulmonary System, will be placed in five more communities across the county with the Maryville, Pickering, Ravenwood, Skidmore and Tri-C rescue squads.
“It’s just another great tool for our toolbox,” said NCAD Assistant Director of Operations Jared McQueen. “It’ll be great for our community.”
The purchase will be reimbursed through the county’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“We were glad to hear about it, I mean, this is awesome that we can do this with ARPA funds,” said Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker. “… I didn’t even know something like this was out there, so we appreciate you bringing it to our attention. Glad to do it.”
The devices are expected to arrive sometime in mid-May, and then personnel will be trained in how to use them before they’re deployed for use in the field.