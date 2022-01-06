JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With the Missouri General Assembly back in session on Wednesday, local legislators are looking at their final go-round in their respective chambers and lining up priorities for the year.
Both Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, are ineligible to run for another term in their current offices due to term limits.
Ahead of this session, Andrews did not prefile any legislation. Hegeman prefiled 12 bills, listed below. Full bill texts and summaries are available at senate.mo.gov.
SB 631
Currently, actions for personal injury shall be brought within five years from the time the injury occurred. This act states that actions for personal injury are to be brought within two years from the time the injury occurred. Hegeman has filed versions of this bill each year since 2018.
SB 632
This bill, which has come up each session over the past several years, is aimed at weeding out electronic gambling machines that are not in casinos, like gas stations or rest stops. The legislation would allow the state Gaming Commission to work with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Supervisor of Liquor Control to investigate violations.
SB 633
This act proposes a number of changes favored by Republicans in the legislature to election procedures and would make several changes to those procedures, most notably having to do with voter ID and absentee ballots.
Currently, any person voting absentee must provide an excuse. This bill removes that requirement for absentee voters who vote in person. Absentee voters who cast ballots not in person would still need to provide an excuse.
In those cases, under this legislation, if the voter’s reason for voting absentee is due to being primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability, the voter must live at the same address as the person being cared for. There is no such restriction currently.
Additionally, this bill would make significant changes to requirements for voters to present photo ID.
Currently, voters are allowed to cast a ballot with a non-photo ID like a utility bill or other identifying document. An individual may also instead sign a statement under penalty of perjury saying they are who they say they are, and provide a non-photo ID later.
This act repeals those provisions. Instead, a voter who does not have a photo ID would be required to seal their ballot in a “verification envelope” and sign an affidavit. At some point prior to the certification of the election, a bipartisan team of election judges would compare the signature on each affidavit with the signature of the voter on file with the election authority. If the judges decide the signature does not match, the ballot will not be counted, and the voter will be notified by mail of the decision. They may appeal that decision, but it must be done prior to the certification of the election and only by providing a photo ID.
The proposed legislation would also repeal a requirement that the secretary of state give advance notice of voter identification requirements to the public.
SB 723
This act creates the “Medicaid Stabilization Fund” in the state treasury. The fund shall consist of moneys received due to the increased 5 percent Medicaid Federal Medical Assistance Percentage in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and any other appropriations made by the General Assembly. Such funds shall be used by the Department of Social Services solely for the MO HealthNet program.
SB 724
Under current law, any transportation development district having gross revenues of less than $5,000 in a fiscal year for which an annual financial statement was not timely filed to the state auditor is not subject to a fine.
This act provides that any political subdivision that has gross revenues of less than $5,000 or that has not levied or collected sales or use taxes in the fiscal year for which the annual financial statement was not timely filed shall not be subject to a fine.
The legislation would also make other changes to fines and penalties having to do with how those fines and penalties are handled.
SB 725
This act modifies the Ground Ambulance Reimbursement Allowance to exclude revenues received from supplemental reimbursement for ground emergency medical transportation from the definition of “gross receipts” used to determine each ambulance service’s reimbursement allowance.
SB 799
This act adds to the offense of escape from custody any person who is being held in custody after arrest for any probation violation who escapes or attempts to escape from custody. This offense shall be a Class A misdemeanor unless the person was under arrest for a felony, in which case it is a Class E felony; or the offense is committed by means of a deadly weapon or holding a person hostage, in which case it is a Class A felony.
SB 800
Currently, the voluntary early learning quality assurance report program exists as a pilot program and expires on Aug. 28, 2022. This act removes the designation of the program as a pilot program and extends the program until Aug.28, 2028.
SB 801
For all tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023, this act authorizes a taxpayer to claim a tax credit for serving as a community-based faculty preceptor for a medical student core preceptorship or a physician assistant student core preceptorship, as such terms are defined in the act. The tax credit shall be equal to $1,000 for each preceptorship, but not to exceed $3,000 in any tax year. Tax credits authorized by the act shall not be refundable or transferable, and shall not be carried forward or backward to any other tax year. The total amount of tax credits authorized in a given year shall not exceed $200,000. Additional tax credits may be authorized provided in amount not to exceed the excess funds available in the Medical Preceptor Fund, as created by the act.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the Division of Professional Registration of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shall increase the license fees for physicians and surgeons by $7 and for physician assistants by $3, with such revenues to be deposited in the Medical Preceptor Fund. At the end of each tax year, an amount equal to the total dollar amount of tax credits claimed during the tax year shall be transferred to the General Revenue Fund.
SB 860
This act places an aggregate cap on the amount of state low-income housing tax credits that may be authorized in a fiscal year. Such cap shall be 70 percent of the amount of federal low-income housing tax credits allocated to the state.
This act also reduces the limit on tax credits authorized for projects financed through tax-exempt bonds from $6 million to $4 million. To the extent that such limit is not reached in a fiscal year, the amount not authorized may, for such fiscal year only, be added to the amount of tax credits that may be authorized for projects not financed through tax-exempt bond issuance.
SB 894
This act creates the “Flood Resiliency Act,” a flood resiliency program administered by the Department of Natural Resources to increase flood resiliency along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers and their tributaries and to improve statewide flood forecasting and monitoring ability.
Flood resiliency projects may be funded by moneys in the Flood Resiliency Fund created in the act and such projects shall be eligible to receive other contributions and grants as stated in the act.
SJR 30
This joint resolution would need to be approved by voters to amend the Missouri Constitution if approved by the General Assembly.
This proposed constitutional amendment modifies provisions relating to nonpartisan judicial commissions. Currently, the nonpartisan judicial commissions consist of a judge, attorney members selected by members of the Missouri Bar, and non-attorney members appointed by the Governor. This amendment removes appointment of attorney members and provides for gubernatorial appointment of all the citizen members of the commissions.