Clerk Mayor meeting
Kicking off a new opportunity, three local governmental officials from different cities in Nodaway County met yesterday evening with the hopes of bettering their communities. Shown from left are: Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A small group of dedicated local government officials met Tuesday evening, some for the first time, with a goal of helping each other better their communities.

The quarterly Clerks-Mayors meeting, the brainchild of Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow, is the first of its kind in Nodaway County. Morrow told The Forum that she got the idea from the city of Urich, Missouri, that also holds this type of meeting for local government officials.

