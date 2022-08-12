MARYVILLE, Mo. — A small group of dedicated local government officials met Tuesday evening, some for the first time, with a goal of helping each other better their communities.
The quarterly Clerks-Mayors meeting, the brainchild of Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow, is the first of its kind in Nodaway County. Morrow told The Forum that she got the idea from the city of Urich, Missouri, that also holds this type of meeting for local government officials.
“Obviously I wish there was a bigger crowd, but I get it, everyone’s got a meeting date,” she said of Tuesday’s small group. “I know from my email responses that there will be more people, especially if we have (a speaker).”
Which is her goal. Morrow intends to set up the quarterly meetings to provide guest speakers and hosts to offer an array of information important to local government officials. Some of those topics include: elections, attorneys, media and more.
Tuesday evening’s meeting was a brief meet-and-greet event, where those attending chatted about some of the issues they were facing in their communities.
For more than an hour, Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Morrow, and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg found common issues and struggles to discuss: where to find funding for city needs, like derelict buildings; American Rescue Plan Act funds; how to get their communities to attend meetings; how taxes are affecting them; finding cost savings in daily activities; how to deal with nuisances; and budgets.
“A person’s gotta be careful with that,” Sharp said. He then spoke about his experience on other boards.
It’s sharing that experience that Morrow hopes local officials will find helpful for bettering their boards, and in turn, their towns.
“It’s your topic honestly,” Morrow said. She’s heard from people all over the area regarding how her Board of Alderman is getting things done. She said a lot of the questions took Skidmore a long time and a lot of work to make happen. She’s heard questions like: How do you get an ordinance written? How do you get an ORI number? How to do you get heard in court?
“I know what they go through,” Morrow said. “… I mean at least the three of us got to share our stories and our concerns.”
But it was more than that, the small group talked about some of the more difficult issues they were facing and in one case provided a lead for Sharp regarding some possible grant funding available to demolish vacant commercial and residential structures. Bragg and Morrow suggested he reach out to Kim Mildward, economic development planner at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments by emailing kim@nwmorcog.org.
It’s those exact moments Morrow said she hopes the regular meetings will help create.
“(This) is why we did it, why we set it up,” she said. “So we could have more next time.”
Morrow said she’s planning the next meeting for October or November and hopes to have a strong topic and speaker, perhaps Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton to speak about elections and how they’re handled for local cities.