SAVANNAH, Mo. — United Services, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative, has been awarded more than $7.5 million dollars in funding to expand its broadband service to an additional 2,195 homes in northwest Missouri.
According to a news release, the funds were made available through a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction by the Federal Communications Commission in high-cost service areas lacking 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. The FCC’s broadband map available online at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/ shows locations where internet service is lacking.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is the commission’s next step in bridging the digital divide, according to the FCC’s website.
“United continues to make long-term investments and bringing real broadband to our region,” said Jim Bagley, CEO of United Electric Cooperative, United Services. “It is exciting to see the FCC recognize this commitment, and the willingness to make critical funding available to the providers bringing the highest value to rural America.”
The RDOF funding is will help reach rural areas of northwest Missouri with broadband speeds, the release noted. Without the funding, it would be difficult to get fiber services to these areas.
Since 2011, United Services has installed more than 2,000 miles of fiber and currently serves more than 16,000 customers with fiber and wireless broadband services. As one of the lowest density cooperatives in the state of Missouri with only 2.4 meters per mile, the company has been able to serve areas thought to be too expensive to reach.
United Electric Cooperative is a rural electric cooperative owned by its members served and governed by a board of directors. United Electric Cooperative has more than 3,600 miles of distribution lines that provide power to more than 9,700 meters throughout 11 counties in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.