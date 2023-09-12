9-7-23 FFA South Nodaway

South Nodaway FFA members are shown at the Missouri State Fair where they helped pack meals for people in need.

 SUBMITTED BY MISSOURI FARMERS CARE

SEDALIA, Mo. — Members of the South Nodaway and West Nodaway FFA chapters joined more than 700 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 15 for the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids.

According to a news release, FFA members packed 160,000 meals to feed food insecure Missouri families.

9-7-23 FFA West Nodaway

West Nodaway FFA members helped back meals at the Missouri State Fair.
