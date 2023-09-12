This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
SEDALIA, Mo. — Members of the South Nodaway and West Nodaway FFA chapters joined more than 700 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 15 for the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids.
According to a news release, FFA members packed 160,000 meals to feed food insecure Missouri families.
“The Missouri FFA Day of Service is an incredible opportunity for members across the state to give back to our community. It is super exciting to see members exemplifying what ‘Living to Serve’ truly means when packing meals this year,” Sam Tummons, Missouri State FFA president, said in a statement.
The seventh annual Day of Service brought Missouri FFA members together to pack meals for food insecure neighbors and experience the Missouri State Fair. The food packing and food drive are held in partnership with Missouri Farmers Care Foundation’s Drive to Feed Kids, presented with ADM and Brownfield Ag News. The meal packing was a component of a yearlong effort to stand in the gap for the one in seven Missouri children facing food insecurity.
“As we see the energy and compassion of Missouri FFA members in action during the FFA Day of Service, we are reminded that the future is bright,” said Ashley McCarty, Missouri Farmers Care Foundation executive director. “Hundreds of students from across the state spend one of their last days of summer in service to Missourians facing hunger. The impact of the Drive to Feed Kids is a reminder that, collectively, our individual efforts can make a big impact.”
In addition to meals packed by FFA members, almost 700 pounds of fresh produce were donated from exhibits at the Missouri FFA building. Through the Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday at the Fair, FFA member volunteers collected food and monetary donations from fairgoers to provide more than 56,000 meals. Following the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, over 3,000 meals were packed by elected leaders, farmers and agribusinesses. The drive culminated Saturday, Aug. 19, with an announcement of the 1,200,389 meals provided to Feeding Missouri food banks this year through the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids. The meals were distributed to Missouri’s six regional food banks through Feeding Missouri.
“The number of Missourians, and specifically children, living in food-insecure households is growing due to several factors,” Heather Hargrove, executive director of Feeding Missouri, said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the continued commitment of the farming community. This partnership helps ensure children in Missouri have access to the nutritious food necessary to succeed during the school year.”