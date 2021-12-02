MARYVILLE, Mo. — Large employers and health care providers in Nodaway County are preparing to implement a contested executive order that would require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks while on the job and get regularly tested.
The executive order, issued by President Joe Biden last month, lays out requirements for vaccination for employers with 100 or more employees and health care providers who participate in Medicaid or Medicare.
Under the order, all employees in those two categories must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or they can continue working unvaccinated as long as they wear a mask at all times in the workplace and are tested at least once per week without receiving a positive result for COVID-19.
Unless otherwise required by law or by collective bargaining agreement, employers are not required to provide or pay for the tests for unvaccinated employees, but are required to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.
Currently, the order has been stayed by federal judges in multiple states across the country, and more than half of the states are involved in legal challenges over the far-reaching mandate.
However, should the order go into effect after the cases are resolved, local employers affected by the rule are preparing for high numbers of unvaccinated workers who will need face masks and tests in order for the employer to stay in compliance. Like other workplace safety rules, the executive order’s provisions would be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and employers who are out of compliance could be subject to fines.
In a meeting with the Nodaway County Commission on Tuesday, Amy Gessert, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, and Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, said that their organizations have begun polling the larger employers in the area to determine what demand might be like for masks and tests.
McKim said that so far, they’ve received responses from companies that employ about 400 people in Nodaway County. About half have not been vaccinated, the employers estimated. Of those unvaccinated workers, the employers said that about 15 percent indicated they would be likely to get vaccinated if required by the executive order.
Just among that group of respondents, that would leave a little more than 40 percent of those employees in need of masks and weekly testing. The employers estimated that each unvaccinated employee would require 4-5 masks per week.
And although employers would not be on the hook for paying for the tests, McKim said that several employers have voiced concerns that if they do not provide the tests, their employees may test a job market that is desperate for workers by finding another job with a smaller business that isn’t subject to the vaccination requirements.
To get ahead of what could be a nationwide crunch for employers searching for suitable masks and tests to keep unvaccinated employees, the county commissioners agreed they would be willing to authorize some federal American Rescue Plan funding to assist with purchases that could be distributed to employers.
But Tuesday’s meeting was strictly preliminary, without all the local data yet available to make a reasonable estimate — Kawasaki Motors, the county’s largest employer, is still working on collecting and analyzing its numbers, McKim said — and still with uncertainty over the timeline and outcome of the court challenges.