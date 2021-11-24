NCHS to host bake sale, home tour
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society will host a holiday bake sale and home tour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The bake sale will be at the society’s museum, 110 N. Walnut Street in Maryville. Admission is free.
The home tour will be at 211 Lawn Avenue in Maryville. Tickets can be purchased at the museum and are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Great Northwest Day set for Feb. 1 and 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Great Northwest Day at the Capitol will be held Feb. 1 and 2, 2022 at the Capitol Plaza in Jefferson City.
The event aims to allow constituents in the 19-county northwest Missouri region to have a more direct voice in Jefferson City.
County coordinators reach out to their community leaders to learn about legislative priorities that have a regional impact. The GNW priorities committee takes that information and selects four or five priorities to focus on during GNW. The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, regional roundtable sessions and introductions of the delegation on the House and Senate floors.
There will be an opportunity for attendees to meet face-to-face with legislators.
Participating counties have booths at the event to educate state officials on northwest Missouri.
For more information about Great Northwest Day at the Capitol or to register to attend, visit www.greatnorthwestday.com.
Community giving event set for Nov. 30
CONCEPTION, Mo. — In an effort to help northwest Missouri area families in need, Conception Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress will celebrate #GivingTuesday, starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the St. Raphael Welcome Center at Conception Abbey.
#GivingTuesday is an annual day of giving that encourages philanthropy across the world that kicks off the holiday season. There are multiple ways to help with the event. On the evening of Nov. 30, there will be an opportunity to decorate Christmas trees, fill stockings, wrap gifts, stuff teddy bears, hand-tie blankets, sign cards and color pictures. Donations — including items from the adopted families list, nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items and baby items — can be dropped off during the event or at Conception Abbey anytime before Dec. 9.
For a list of the adopted families’ needs, visit https://bit.ly/adoptedfamilies. A list of donation ideas is available at https://bit.ly/tuesdaydonations. Online donations are accepted at https://bit.ly/supportgivingtuesday.
“The activities we do and the donations we receive all go to these adopted families, to local food pantries and shelters, and to those alone or without family during Christmas,” said Kaity Holtman, director of communications at Conception Abbey. “There is a real need right here in our surrounding communities, and this event is a great way to come together to make a difference to those who need us most.”