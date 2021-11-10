Toy Room to open at local museum
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In celebration of World Children’s Day, The Nodaway County Historical Society will open its newly finished interactive toy exhibit room at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Kid-friendly snacks and refreshments will be provided at the free event.
Nodaway County Senior Center to offer Thanksgiving dinner
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Senior Center will provide a full Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
The meal is available to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pickup or home-delivery only. For more about the dinner, click HERE.
American Legion Auxiliary breakfast set for Nov. 14
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 464 will host a breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at American Legion Post No. 464 in Conception Junction.
The breakfast will consist of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
There is a $7 minimum donation per person. Children age 6 and younger eat free. Proceeds will be used to support veteran programs.