Burlington Jct. Farmers Fall Festival set to kick off this weekend
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction Farmers Fall Festival will feature ATV barrel races on Friday night starting at 6 p.m. and then continue Saturday morning with breakfast at the American Legion at 6 a.m. followed by a tractor cruise.
The Little Mr. and Miss Contest will be held at 9 a.m. at the American Legion building.
The day’s later events include a pie contest, horseshoe contest, tractor show, kids activities, vendors, a pedal pull, cake walk, silent auction, cornhole tournament, a community dinner at 5 p.m. at the city park and more.
Musician Michael Shaun Brown will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the basketball court at the city park.
For more information, visit the event on Facebook.
BBBS Glow Foam for Kids’ Sake 5K set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Glow Foam for Kids’ Sake 5K is set to take off on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Starting at 7 p.m., runners and walkers can participate in the event which will start and end at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Registration is open until the event starts. Register at the event, or online at www.glowforkidssake.org.
American Legion District 4 meeting set for Sept. 10
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The American Legion Department of Missouri 4th District meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the MacDonald-Dugger-Duncan-Petree Post 11, located at 306 Cherokee Ave., near the Hoof-N-Horn in St. Joseph.
A meal will be served.
Blood drive set for next week, Sept. 11 and 12
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Community Blood Center blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the First Baptist Church gym, located at 121 E. Jenkins St.
The CBC is encouraging donors to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code BL. For more information contact Kay Reeves at 816-213-2728.
Gun show set in Clarinda
CLARINDA, Iowa —A gun show is set for Oct. 6-8 at the Page County Fairgrounds, 1015 E. Stuart St. in Clarinda. According to an event flyer, attendees may buy, sell, trade and browse tables.
Admission is $8. Children age 10 and younger enter free. To set up a table, the cost is $35. Vendors set up at 11 a.m.
For more information contact Jim Wymore at 712- 621-8026.