HHW collection set for Saturday Oct. 2
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil based paint and varnish.
No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together.
Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Building, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments office, or online at www.nwmorcog.org.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email robin@nwmorcog.org.
The Source to hold fundraising event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Source Medical Clinic will host its ninth annual fundraiser event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Mozingo Lake Event Center.
According to an email from the organization, the fundraiser will feature nationally recognized faith-based speaker Kirk Walden. The fundraiser also consists of a dinner and an update on the ministry of The Source Medical Clinic, a nonprofit organization. The event is free to attend, but reservations are requested. For more information about the clinic or to make a reservation call 660-215-3024 or online at www.thesourcemedical.org.
MHS homecoming activities to be held Oct. 4-8
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School’s homecoming week will begin with a series of dress-up days Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8: cowboy; color war (seniors: black, junior: white, sophomores: gray, freshmen: green); iconic duo (ex: PB&J); pink out; and Spoofhound spirit.
At 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, there will be a community bonfire at the Maryville Middle School parking lot. Officer Ian Myers will emcee, and 97.1 The ’Vill will be there. The Maryville High School Marching Spoofhounds, cheer and Dazzlers teams will perform. There will be food at the FFA Hog Roast before the bonfire begins.
The homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 8. The homecoming king and queen coronation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the football field.
MPR to host Fall Fest
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host “Fall Fest” at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Dot Family Farms, 25371 State Highway 46 just west of Maryville.
The event will feature vendors, Hog Stop BBQ, s’mores, games, pumpkins and more.
NCED Market Street pop-ups to feature food
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Pop-up shops, located at the Nodaway County Economic Development and Maryville Chamber of Commerce offices, will feature the products of local businesses.
The shops are sponsored by NCED. The schedule of businesses is as follows: Thursday, Sept. 30 – Good News Bakery; Wednesday, Oct. 6, Angie Cakes; Thursday, Oct. 7, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn; Friday, Oct. 8, GB & Co; Wednesday, Oct. 13, Angie Cakes; Thursday, Oct. 14, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn; Friday, Oct. 15, Sylvia Chloupek Desserts; Wednesday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct. 21 – Good News Bakery; Friday, Oct. 22 – Good News Bakery; Angie Cakes; Wednesday, Oct. 27, Friday, Oct 29 – Good News Bakery; Angie Cakes; Friday, Nov. 12, Sylvia Chloupek Desserts; and Friday, Nov. 19, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn.