Dog Town Fall Festival set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Dog Town Fall Festival is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St.
According to an event flyer, the event will feature crafts, concessions and more. Admission is free.
YAH reminds Part D enrollment opens Oct. 15
ALBANY, Mo. — Medicare’s Prescription drug plan annual open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022.
According to a news release, Young at Heart encourages Medicare beneficiaries to do a plan comparison to assure cost effective drug coverage for 2023. Young at Heart Resources will also be assisting with Medicare comparisons and enrollments. The organization can also provide application assistance for Medicare savings programs and other benefits.
For more information or a Medicare Part D comparison worksheet, call Young at Heart Resources at 660-240-9400 to schedule an appointment when staff will be in your area for a personal consultation.
All services are provided free of charge.
Clarinda chamber to host annual craft show
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce plans to host its annual craft show next month at the Page County Fairgrounds.
The 63rd Annual Craft Carnival, Iowa’s largest homemade craft show, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the press release. Admission is $5 and children younger than 10 years old may attend for free.
The event will take place in multiple buildings within the Page County Fairgrounds as well as the Clarinda Lied Center, Clarinda High School, Clarinda Academy and others. There will be free transportation provided between buildings for attendees, per the press release.
More than 400 craft booths have registered with crafts such as home decor, soaps, wood furniture and wearable art. Food booths with fudge, salsas, Wisconsin cheese, sausage and more will also be available.
