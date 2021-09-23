Maryville High School class of 1966 reunion
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In addition to their 55th class reunion, members of the Maryville R-II High School class of 1966 will host a gathering for Maryville 1960s alumni from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct 1 at Maryville Country Club.
The social event is intended to provide an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with others who attended Maryville classes and participated in sports and activities.
MU Extension offers free class on chronic pain
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension plans to offer a virtual class to help those living with chronic pain.
According to a news release, the evidence-based program “Living a Health Life with Chronic Conditions,” offers strategies for daily management of any chronic condition and will be offered at the Maryville Public Library.
The program consists of six, 2½ hour classes held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 13 and running through Nov. 17.
The free classes taught by Debbie Bennett, MU Extension nutrition and health education specialist, and Vicki Kempf of Mosaic Life Care. There is no cost to attend and each participant will receive a book and relaxation CD.
Classes are open to anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition, the release noted.
To register or ask questions, call 660-744-6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.