Northwest jazz ensemble to perform Monday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Department of Fine Arts’ jazz ensemble will perform a concert on Monday, Sept. 26, according to a news release.
The free event, featuring the Northwest Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Ensemble, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
“We are especially happy to feature the jazz directing debut of Northwest music education student Caleb Avila,” William Richardson, the conductor of the Jazz Ensemble and a professor of music, said in a release. “We look forward to playing for a live audience after several months off.”
Both ensembles are premiere, audition-based jazz groups that perform multiple times a year on campus and regularly tour the four-state region.
Chamber to hold MCCA meeting on Monday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting of the Maryville Citizens for Community Action on Sept. 26.
The MCCA is a community betterment organization. Its mission is to “achieve improved citizen involvement, upgrade the utilization of resources, help link resources and facilitate collaborative action in programs and projects designed to benefit the community.”
The organization holds its regular meetings at noon on the fourth Monday of each month.
The Sept. 26 meeting will be held in the chamber conference room with Meghann Kosman from North Star Advocacy Center as the guest speaker.
CharacterStrong workshop open to regional educators
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A CharacterStrong workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Northwest Missouri State University Ballroom.
According to an event flyer, CharacterStrong provides pre-K through 12th grade social and emotional learning curricula and professional learning services that positively impact lives.
The cost to attend is $279 per educator. The St. Francis Foundation is covering the first $100 of the cost for the first 100 registrants, thanks to funds raised at the 2022 St. Francis Gala.
As of Wednesday morning and according to an email from Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director of development, there are still several openings available for northwest Missouri educators, and it may open later this week to educators outside the region.
“Our mental health committee feels strongly about trying to intervene early when it comes to the mental health and wellbeing of our area students,” Jennings wrote in an email toThe Forum. “Educators across the region are looking for tools that can help them with the mental health crisis they are facing. CharacterStrong has proven to be a successful tool for several of our area schools and we hope to introduce the curriculum to even more educators across the region.”
To register, visit: bit.ly/CharacterStrongNWMO.
Missouri Quilt museum wins popular vote
HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum along with two other museums have been selected as the top quilt museums in the United States.
Selected from more than 100 quilt museums nationwide by the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice Survey, the top three museums were voted on by nearly 2,000 members of the quilting community.
The state museum was selected along with the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, and the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“We are overwhelmed to have been chosen along with the National Quilt Museum and the International Quilt Museum as the top quilt museums in the United States,” Dakota Redford, curator of the Missouri Quilt Museum, said in a news release. “We are a relatively new museum and to receive this type of recognition so early in our history is truly unbelievable.”
For more information about the survey, the magazine will publish results of the vote in its January/February 2023 edition.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 E. Bird St in Hamilton.