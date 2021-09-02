Household hazardous waste collection set for Sept. 11
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together.
Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Building, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments office, or online at www.nwmorcog.org.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email robin@nwmorcog.org
Back to School Band Bash set for Sept. 11
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host a Back to School Band Bash at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Donaldson Westside Park Amphitheater.
The event will feature “bands” of all kinds performing in an air rock competition for all ages. Friends, family and co-workers are welcome to compete. Judges will be from the community, and there will be prizes for the finalists. To sign up, visit the Maryville Community Center or call them at 660-562-2923.