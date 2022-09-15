Local Briefs art

Historical society to talk African American history in Nodaway County

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumna and University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate student Abigail Cottingham will discuss the early history of African Americans in Nodaway County during a program that starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 N. Walnut St.

