Historical society to talk African American history in Nodaway County
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumna and University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate student Abigail Cottingham will discuss the early history of African Americans in Nodaway County during a program that starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 N. Walnut St.
Visitors may also tour a special traveling exhibit from the Missouri State Museum, “BOOM! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business Districts.”
TCW to collect hats, gloves for kids
MARYVILLE, Mo. — To help area children have warm clothing for winter, Today’s Civic Women will begin collecting hats and gloves for children Sept. 26 through Oct. 21.
Drop-off locations include: The Maryville Forum, 111 E. Jenkins St.; The First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St.; Dollar General North, 925 N. Main St.; and the Nodaway News Leader, 116 E. Third St.
The group is collecting new or gently used children’s hats and glove sizes 4-9 in gender-neutral colors.
5K Run 4 Jen set for Sept. 24
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 15th annual Run 4 Jen memorial 5K run/walk is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion at Northwest Missouri State University.
The memorial run is held in honor of Jennifer Shaw who died in 2000 as a result of asthma, according to an email from Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Pre-registration will start at 8:15 a.m. All proceeds raised will go to Mosaic Asthma Awareness Research, Meyer said. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for students and children. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and lunch.
Community Blood Center to hold drive in Ravenwood
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Ravenwood Community Building, 114 W. Hawk St.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Patsy Shipley, executive director of the CBC.
According to a news release, this month’s blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The blood center encourages donors to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code: EH5J. For more information, call 877-468-6844.
Veterans hosting Honor Bus to KC
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three local veterans organizations are hosting an Honor Bus to KC program which will take area veterans to Kansas City to tour museums.
According to a flyer, a group of area veterans in cooperation with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 442, American Legion Posts 100 and Fourth District are planning the daylong trip in late October. The trip will include tours of the World War I Museum and memorial located at Liberty Memorial in Kansas City. The trip, admission and meal will be provided.
Applications of interested veterans must be completed and returned by Friday, Sept. 30 as shown on the form. To obtain an application or for more information, call 660-541-1916 or email honorbus22@gmail.com. Applications also are available at The Forum office, 111 E. Jenkins St.