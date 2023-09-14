Maryville Public Library kicks off fall events
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is kicking off its fall events with a cross-stitch workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the basement community room.
According to a news release, participants will be provided materials and help from Lisa Smeltzer in stitching a baby bib with a customized name and a leaf design. Refreshments and door prizes will also be provided. This free program is intended for adults, but ages 12 and up are welcome too. Registration is limited to 19. Register at the front desk or by calling 660-582-5281.
The library’s used book sale is scheduled for Sept. 27-30 in the library basement. Books will be for sale for all age groups, but parents should note that there will be books intended for adults. Saturday, Sept. 30, will be $5 sack day. Any leftover books will be free on Monday, Oct. 2.
A cat health education and cat café will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the library’s adult section. The New Nodaway Humane Society will discuss cat care and the importance of spaying and neutering kittens. Adoptable cats from the shelter will be on hand for the event.
The library plans to offer free coffee and doughnuts on a first-come, first-served basis. This program is intended for adults, but all ages are welcome to attend. Registration is appreciated at the front desk or by calling 660-582-5281.
Run for Jen scheduled for Saturday kickoff
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Check-in for the Run for Jen will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the pavilion located on the Northwest Missouri State University campus.
According to an email from Bridget Kenny, Mosaic’s community health nurse liaison, the run is an effort to raise awareness about the seriousness of lung conditions. A Phi Mu pledge died when EMS couldn’t reach her after she suffered an asthma attack several years ago, Kenny noted.
For more information, visit phimu.crowdchange.com/34227.
Maryville Class of 2003 reunion scheduled
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville class of 2003 has scheduled its 20-year reunion for Sept. 22-23. According to a social media post, Friday night’s get-together will involve the Spoofhound homecoming game with a potluck barbecue and tailgate event at 5:30 p.m. at the MHS stadium.
On Saturday, the class will tour the high school at 10 a.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m. gather at Black Pony Brewing Co., located on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
Downtown Maryville to host Fall into Fun event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville plans to host a “Fall into Fun” event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on the courthouse square.
According to a news release, the free, community celebration will offer a day of shopping and family-friendly activities. Local artisans and producers plan to showcase handcrafted goods, unique artworks and fresh, homegrown products.
“We’re thrilled to bring Fall into Fun to Maryville this year,” Autumn Quimby, vendor coordinator, said in a statement. “This event takes the success of the Downtown Maryville Market and incorporates more activities for the whole family. Fall into Fun provides a wonderful platform for our talented local vendors. It’s a day of community, creativity and celebration.”
Mosaic to offer flu clinics
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville plans to host six drive-up flu clinics at the Mosaic Specialty Care – West entrance on the following dates and times: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, ; 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9; 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11; 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17; 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19; and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Mosaic Specialty Care – West is located on the south wing ground floor. Call 660-562-2525 to schedule an appointment, which will speed up the process. Patients should stay in the vehicles. Staff will be outside to get them registered and then once registered the staff will come out to the vehicles and provide the flu injection.
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine before the end of October for the best protection.
Fall wellness lab draws set for October at CRHC
CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center has openings for fall wellness lab draws.
According to the hospital website, appointments are required from 6 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10; 6 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11; and 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.
To make an appointment, call 712-542-8330 or register online at clarindahealth.com. Flu shots will be available.