NCARSE to resume monthly meetings Sept. 1
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees plan to resume their monthly meetings today, Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Nodaway County Senior Center.
Hospitality and greeting starts at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 9 a.m. According to an email, President Trudy Kinman will conduct the meeting and welcome new retirees.
Terri Schenkel Lloyd, of Jefferson City, will present a program titled, “Could TpT (Teachers Pay Teachers) be your next career? Share your expertise.”
NCARSE is affiliated with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Meetings are held the first Thursday of months March through June and September through December. All retired school employees are welcome, noted an email.
Meyer Auto to host Classic Car Show Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Meyer Auto is hosting a a Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Meyer Auto Center, 204 N. Market St.
The annual event is free and open to the public. Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be served with drinks and chips.
Past events have seen Market Street lined with vintage automobiles ranging form late-model corvettes to sylish roasters from the 1930s. Typically a People’s Choice award is presented, selected by car enthusiasts.
Skidmore sets tax levy
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen approved its annual tax levy at a special meeting held Thursday, Aug. 25 at Newton Hall.
According to meeting minutes, the board continued with the same rate as last year, 1 percent of $100 assessed valuation for general revenue and 1 percent of $100 assessed valuation for streets.
The board postponed discussion of the city’s annual budget until it’s Sept. 8 meeting.
Board members approved being a sponsor for the Skidmore Fire Department the recipients of a grant for $500,000 for a new building. The city is to open an account at US Bank for the funds.
In water meter news, board members also approved a bid of $5,355 (or $35 per meter) for meter installation work from Eric Lance, a private contractor referred to them by White Cloud Engineering & Construction.
Board members also approved paying Chase Goff for two hours of mowing at Hillcrest Cemetery.
State quilt museum shows Princess Diana challenge exhibit
HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton is currently showcasing the Princess Diana Cherrywood Challenge Rose Collection exhibit, and it will be on display through September. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Each year, the Missouri Quilt Museum hosts a quilting challenge, and this year’s theme is Princess Diana. The challenge entrants receive identical quilting kits and each quilter must create a unique design with the given fabric.
The Rose Collection contains fifty-two quilt blocks, showcasing local quilters Jaya Parker from Hermann and Barbara Pozek from Kimberling City.
In addition to the Rose Collection, there are two other collections currently touring the country.
