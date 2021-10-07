Golf tournament to benefit fire department
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A golf tournament benefitting the Union Township Fire Department will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.
During the four-man scramble, team members can get a close-up look at fire gear on the holes.
Cost to enter is $65 per player and proceeds will go to the fire department
Contact Chris Townsend at 660-541-0956 to RSVP.
BJ United Methodist to hold bake and craft sale
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction United Methodist Church will hold a bake and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the church.
Maryville American Legion to host breakfast
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Sunday, Oct. 10, American Legion Post No. 100 will host a breakfast at the Legion Post, 1104 E. Fifth St.
Breakfast will consist of biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk. Carry-out orders will be available.
Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 6 and younger. Proceeds will go to support veterans and Scout programs.
American Legion breakfast set for Oct. 10
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — American Legion 464 will host a breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at American Legion Post No. 464.
The breakfast will consist of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. To-go boxes will be available for carryout.
There is a $7 minimum donation per person. Children age 6 and younger eat free. Proceeds will be used to support a variety of veteran programs.
MPR to host Trunk or Treat
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host its first ever Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Donaldson Westside Park parking lot.
GRM Networks certified as Smart Rural Community
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks was recently certified as a Smart Rural Community, a national program that promotes rural broadband’s role in enabling access to education, economic development, state-of-the-art health care by the NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association.
“Smart Rural Community is a growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country,” said Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “I applaud GRM Networks for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”
To qualify as a Smart Rural Community provider, GRM Networks works with local leaders to create broadband-based solutions for local issues and provides high-capacity broadband capabilities.
“GRM Networks strives to meet these standards, which enable our customers to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said CEO Mitchell Bailey in a news release. “With access to high-speed internet, residents in our communities have educational and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”