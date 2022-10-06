Artists prepare to break out the brushes
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Visual artists will have the opportunity to participate in a juried exhibition this fall with the potential to have their work exhibited in galleries at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.
According to the press release, entries for the exhibition are open to artists of various media who live within a 100-mile radius of Maryville. Artists may submit up to three pieces of art. The theme for the exhibition is Artist Choice, meaning an open theme and all media. Selected entries will be displayed in The Art of Healing Galleries, a collaboration between the hospital and Northwest Missouri State University as a way to combine art and medicine.
Artists selected for the exhibition will have their art displayed for approximately four months starting in December. The submission deadline is Oct. 19 and artists will be notified of selection on Nov. 2.
More information on the entry guidelines and dates can be found at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/art/Art-of-Healing.
Extension offers virtual ag classes for women
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension is offering virtual classes for women interested in the agriculture industry. The courses, called Annie’s Project, provide women with an education in the production, financial, market and other areas of agriculture, according to the press release.
The 2½-hour weekly sessions will be hosted via Zoom from 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 18 through Nov. 22. Courses will give participants 18 hours of risk management education as well, noted a news release.
Registration closes on Oct. 20 and more information can be found on the Extension’s event section of their website.
Knitting 102 set for Oct. 11
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Knitting 102 will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Maryville Public Library.
The class will review the basics of knitting, learn a second kind of stitch and start making a scarf. This class is beginner-friendly, and people are welcome to join even if they didn’t attend the first one.
Supplies and refreshments will be provided, but attendees can bring their needles from the first class if they have them. Registration is $5, and people can register by stopping by the front desk or calling 660-582-5281.
