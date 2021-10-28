Skidmore trunk or treat this Saturday
SKIDMORE, Mo.— Skidmore Community Betterment will host a trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Skidmore ballpark. Hot dogs, marshmallows and candy apples will be provided. Everyone is invited to set up a trunk with treats at the event.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/skidmorehalloween.
Grinch Marshal nominations due Nov. 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Grinch Marshal nominations for the annual Maryville Christmas Parade are due Nov. 4.
Each year, the Chamber asks nonprofits to nominate a volunteer or staff member. Nominees should be active community members who represent the values of their respective organizations.
Voting will open on Nov. 8 at Hy-Vee and Walmart in Maryville. Each $1 donation is equivalent to one vote. The nominee who has the most votes will ride at the front of the parade and act as the Grinch Marshal. The nonprofit that nominated the marshal will receive all the money collected from voting.
HHW collection set for Saturday Nov. 6
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email robin@nwmorcog.org.
Job center staff unavailable Nov. 8-15
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center-Maryville staff will be unavailable Nov. 8-15. Staff will be on location but will be unable to answer questions or access MOJOBS or unemployment.
The Resource Room will be available for self-service during this time, which means individuals still have access to use computers independently.
For assistance, call or visit other area job centers in St. Joseph, 816-387-2380; Chillicothe, 660-646-0671; or Trenton, 660-359-5636.
Local man earns paramedic certificate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Williams of Maryville, received a paramedic certificate on Aug. 18 from Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
Williams also received recognition for the summer 2021 semester through Dean’s List placement. He qualified by attaining a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.749 for a minimum of six credit hours.