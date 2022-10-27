Voters must show photo ID
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new voting law now in effect for all Missouri voters will require they show a photo ID when casting a ballot in person at their polling place or during absentee voting.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new voting law now in effect for all Missouri voters will require they show a photo ID when casting a ballot in person at their polling place or during absentee voting.
According to an email from Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, the photo ID must be issued by the state of Missouri or federal government. Examples include a Missouri driver’s license, Missouri nondriver’s license, a U.S. Passport or military ID.
If a voter does not have one of these IDs, they may still vote a blue provisional ballot, which will be counted if their signature matches the signature on their voter registration record.
For voters who cannot make it to their polling place on Election Day, absentee voting is currently underway in the Nodaway County Clerk’s office located at 403 N. Market St., Room No. 211, Maryville, MO 64468.
Voters may take advantage of the new no-excuse absentee voting period in person starting Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continuing through Monday, Nov. 7.
For more information, contact Patton’s office at nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov or call 660-582-2251.
TCW collecting Toys 4 Tots
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Today’s Civic Women is once again collecting toys to help area children during the holiday season.
Last year, the organization served 90 families and 183 children by providing gifts to children with the donations received, noted a flyer.
Now through Nov. 30, the organization will collect toys and cash to purchase toys for newborns through 12-year-olds at barrels and donation jars located throughout the community.
To donate, find a barrel located at The Maryville Forum, Ace Hardware, Bank Midwest, Hy-Vee, Mullock Health Care, Hype Nutrition, Pagliai’s, Parkdale Manor, World Finance, the Nodaway County Senior Center, Scooters, the Maryville Community Center, Wells Bank, Pizza Ranch, Planet Sub, Rogers Pharmacy, Dollar General, the Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, El Maguey, Gray’s Truck Stop, Kawasaki, Edward Jones (222 S. Main St. office), Casey’s, Citizen’s Bank and Trust, and Blue Willow.
For more information or to donate, contact Kara Puche at 816-261-4523. Checks may be mailed to Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468.
E-waste and white goods collection event set
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is gearing up for an e-waste and white goods collection in Ravenwood, Albany and Grant City.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the council will host three events at three different local locations.
Brochures are available at the regional council office, or online at nwmorcog.org. Some examples of e-waste and white goods include: computers, cellphones, monitors, TVs, refrigerators, cooking stoves, small appliances, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water heaters and dishwashers.
