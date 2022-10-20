County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, for absentee voting in the Nov. 8 general election.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, for absentee voting in the Nov. 8 general election.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release. Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, passport or military ID.
Anyone needing curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from their vehicle.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
GRM community grant deadline approaches
PRINCETON, Mo. — The deadline for applications for the GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Applications may be downloaded by visiting grm.net/about-us/grants. Grant amounts vary with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.
By providing more than 300 grants to community organizations, GRM has helped to influence the communities in which it operates.
For more information contact Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or adavison@corp.grm.net.
HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together. Directions provided upon request.
For more information, contact Jessie Smock at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or by email at jessie@nwmorcog.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.